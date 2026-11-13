Flint’s education scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love special education and Deaf education. If you’re ready to teach and already have (or are working on) your Michigan cert, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Michigan / Michigan School for the Deaf (MSD)

State of Michigan / Location: 1235 W Court Street, Flint, MI

Type: Full-time, state position

Full-time, state position Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)

Teach students who are deaf or hard of hearing in a bilingual ASL/English setting with both day and residential students. You’ll provide research-based instruction, manage your own classroom, and must have a Michigan teaching certificate with a special education endorsement; this is a continuous posting with applications reviewed biweekly, and you must attach a detailed lesson plan.

Employer: State of Michigan / Michigan School for the Deaf (MSD)

State of Michigan / Location: 1235 W Court St, Flint, MI 48503

Type: Full-time, state position

Full-time, state position Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)

General classroom teaching role at MSD, focused on educating Deaf and hard of hearing students using their IEPs, setting goals, and supporting behavior plans. You’ll need a bachelor’s in education and a Michigan teaching certificate, and you’ll be part of a statewide team working under the Michigan Department of Education.

Employer: Rethink Solution Services, LLC

Location: Flint, MI (in-person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $36.00 – $40.00 per hour

Contract special education role focused on IEPs, data-driven instruction, and collaboration with general ed teachers and families. Great if you want strong hourly pay and already have (or are actively working toward) a Michigan special education endorsement and know IDEA, MARSE, and Michigan IEP procedures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on grade levels and subjects in the full posting. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in Flint tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.