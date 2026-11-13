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🚚 Flint, MI Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring
Flint’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around auto parts and beverage distribution. If you’ve got warehouse or inventory experience, this is a good moment to move into (or up in) management.
Inventory Manager (Hub Inventory Manager) – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead inventory control in a busy auto parts hub. You’ll manage hard parts inventory, handle cycle counts, keep the hub organized, and support a safe, accurate, customer-focused operation—great fit if you like details and working with a team.
Warehouse Manager – Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K match, PTO, Education Reimbursement
Run day-to-day warehouse operations for a major beverage brand. You’ll oversee staff, safety, budgets, and on-time order flow, with solid benefits and room to grow if you have strong leadership and warehouse experience.
Sr Floor Supervisor – Universal Logistics (LINC)
- Employer: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (LINC)
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise a high-volume cross-dock operation that supports General Motors. You’ll lead a team, manage inbound/outbound freight and inventory accuracy, and drive performance in a fast-paced automotive logistics setting.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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