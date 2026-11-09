undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flint
Flint families can get $200 per child for college savings
5 days ago
Flint-area families can get up to $200 per child for college savings by going to a free enrollment session the week of 2026-11-09 at the Sloan Museum of Discovery. The offer is tied to attending one of these enrollment sessions and is aimed at helping families start saving for their children’s college costs. More information: https://t.co/6xpOWqXYi7
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Flint Journal
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.