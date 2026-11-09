Flint families can get $200 per child for college savings

Flint-area families can get up to $200 per child for college savings by going to a free enrollment session the week of 2026-11-09 at the Sloan Museum of Discovery. The offer is tied to attending one of these enrollment sessions and is aimed at helping families start saving for their children’s college costs. More information: https://t.co/6xpOWqXYi7

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Flint Journal