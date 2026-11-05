Flint student leader highlighted at Mott Community College

Mott Community College is spotlighting student leader Michael Harden, a Flint native in his second year who has studied abroad, competed on the wrestling team, and serves as President of the Black Male Initiative (BMI) and former Treasurer of the Black Student Union (BSU). Michael is working toward a Nursing degree while serving on the Student Presidential Advisory Council (SPAC), with plans to transfer to a 4-year university to earn his BSN, become an RN, and later a Nurse Practitioner.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mott Community College