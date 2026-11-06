🏥 Flint, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Lab Roles

Flint’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical or lab skills, there are several solid options here with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Flint, MI

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

Travel assignment (listed as internship) Pay: $2,563 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts) Schedule: Nights, 3x12s (7:00 PM – 7:30 AM), 13-week contract, every other weekend

Travel CT Tech role in a trauma setting for someone with 2+ years Level I/II trauma experience and ARRT CT & R. Good fit if you like high-acuity work, night shifts, and want travel-level pay while staying in or near Flint.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7 PM – 3 AM, 80 hours per pay period, no weekends, no on-call

Overnight Pathologists Assistant role within the large McLaren system, which runs multiple hospitals and cancer centers across Michigan. Great if you want stable night hours in a busy pathology department without weekend or on-call duty.

Employer: Gentiva

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time

Hospice RN Clinical Liaison role focused on referrals, admissions, and educating families about hospice care. Ideal for an RN with 3+ years hospice experience who enjoys being out in the community, working with hospitals and facilities, and guiding families through end-of-life decisions.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Not listed (lab-based role, daytime)

Day-shift Histotechnologist / Histology Technician (HT/HTL) role doing tissue processing, embedding, sectioning, and staining for diagnostic work. Best for someone with ASCP HT or HTL certification and 2+ years recent clinical histology who likes hands-on bench work and quality control.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or locations too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.