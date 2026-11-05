🚚 Flint, MI Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Solid Openings

Flint’s logistics and manufacturing scene is steady right now, with good options if you like hands-on work and keeping things moving. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: ADESA (a Carvana company)

ADESA (a company) Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy auto auction lot by moving vehicles, driving a tow truck, forklift, and service truck, and helping keep inventory accurate and sale-ready. This is an active, mostly outdoor role with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths in a large, expanding company.

Note: This same role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Creative Foam Corporation

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM)

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Move materials with a stand-up reach truck and/or sit-down forklift, support shipping/receiving, and keep inventory accurate using a warehouse management system (Plex). Good fit if you have 2+ years reach truck + WMS experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, disability, PTO) in a clean manufacturing setting.

Employer: PrintComm

Location: Flint, MI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $65,000/year, based on experience

Lead a small team that handles estimating, pricing, purchasing, and inventory planning for a commercial printing and direct mail operation. Ideal if you have print estimating experience, know your way around costing and vendor negotiations, and want a role that blends supply chain, pricing strategy, and leadership with solid benefits (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers. Don’t wait too long; good operations and logistics jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.