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🐶 Gentle, Shy & Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Flint, MI
Flint has some wonderful dogs waiting at Genesee County Animal Control for a second chance. Each of these pups has their own personality and needs, and the shelter can help you find the right match.
Audra
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: ~1.5 years
Gender: Female
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Weight: ~50 lbs
Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control
Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6
- Very timid and shy, clings to her handler for reassurance
- Needs a patient, calm home and a committed adopter
- Slow, proper introductions with other dogs recommended; cats unknown
- Meets recommended with children, best with older kids
- Loves to listen and do cute head tilts — described as a sweet girl
No appointment needed during open hours: Tue–Fri 12–6 pm, Sat 10 am–2 pm.
👉 Meet Audra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dewey
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: ~2 years
Gender: Male
Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
Weight: ~56 lbs
Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control
Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6
- Independent pup who likes to do things at his own pace
- Approaches for sniffs when he feels comfortable
- Curious and playful once he warms up
- Slow, proper introductions with other dogs suggested; cats unknown
- Meets recommended with children, best with older kids
- Described as a “potty holder”
Stop in during open hours to see if Dewey is your match.
👉 Meet Dewey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steven
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: ~1.5 years
Gender: Male
Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
Weight: ~53 lbs
Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control
Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6
- Came in underweight and in rough shape; needs lots of TLC
- Very friendly, wiggly, and curious about everything
- Loves everyone and has lots of energy
- Would do best in an active home
- Slow, proper introductions with other dogs suggested; cats unknown
- Meets recommended with children, best with older kids
If you’re ready to spoil a dog who hasn’t had a good life, Steven may be your guy.
👉 Meet Steven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Seven
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: ~10 months (Young)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Weight: ~46 lbs
Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control
Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6
- Nervous and shy at first, but comes out of his shell fairly quickly
- Gets the zoomies when excited
- Semi-affectionate and very curious
- Startles at fast or overhead movement
- Would love a calmer home
- Slow, proper introductions with other dogs suggested; cats unknown
- Meets recommended with children, best with older kids
Come meet Seven and see if your home is the calm place he needs.
👉 Meet Seven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reptar
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
Age: ~2–3 years
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Weight: ~66 lbs
Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control
Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6
- Shy and timid, slow to warm up
- Very food motivated and loves to sniff and explore
- Needs a patient, experienced adopter and a calm home
- Meet-and-greets required with any dogs already in the home
- Cats unknown
- Meets recommended with children, best with older kids
If you’re experienced and enjoy helping shy dogs blossom, Reptar could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Reptar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shaq
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
Age: ~5 years
Gender: Male
Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
Weight: ~96 lbs
Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control
Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6
- Big, bouncy and playful boy
- Needs to be the only animal in the home (no other dogs or cats)
- Meets recommended with children, best with older kids
- A “big ol’ lover boy” who wants to be in your space and on your lap
- Very strong; still working on manners, but knows “sit”
- Looking for a committed adopter to give him stability and love
If you’re ready for a large, loving companion, Shaq would love to meet you.
👉 Meet Shaq and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Flint area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider stopping by Genesee County Animal Control during their open hours to meet these wonderful pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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