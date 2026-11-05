🐶 Gentle, Shy & Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Flint, MI

Flint has some wonderful dogs waiting at Genesee County Animal Control for a second chance. Each of these pups has their own personality and needs, and the shelter can help you find the right match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: ~1.5 years

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Weight: ~50 lbs

Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control

Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6

Very timid and shy , clings to her handler for reassurance

, clings to her handler for reassurance Needs a patient, calm home and a committed adopter

and a committed adopter Slow, proper introductions with other dogs recommended; cats unknown

Meets recommended with children , best with older kids

, best with Loves to listen and do cute head tilts — described as a sweet girl

No appointment needed during open hours: Tue–Fri 12–6 pm, Sat 10 am–2 pm.

👉 Meet Audra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: ~2 years

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Weight: ~56 lbs

Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control

Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6

Independent pup who likes to do things at his own pace

who likes to do things at his own pace Approaches for sniffs when he feels comfortable

Curious and playful once he warms up

once he warms up Slow, proper introductions with other dogs suggested; cats unknown

Meets recommended with children , best with older kids

, best with Described as a “potty holder”

Stop in during open hours to see if Dewey is your match.

👉 Meet Dewey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: ~1.5 years

Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Weight: ~53 lbs

Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control

Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6

Came in underweight and in rough shape ; needs lots of TLC

; needs lots of TLC Very friendly, wiggly , and curious about everything

, and Loves everyone and has lots of energy

Would do best in an active home

Slow, proper introductions with other dogs suggested; cats unknown

Meets recommended with children, best with older kids

If you’re ready to spoil a dog who hasn’t had a good life, Steven may be your guy.

👉 Meet Steven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: ~10 months (Young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: ~46 lbs

Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control

Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6

Nervous and shy at first , but comes out of his shell fairly quickly

, but comes out of his shell fairly quickly Gets the zoomies when excited

when excited Semi-affectionate and very curious

Startles at fast or overhead movement

Would love a calmer home

Slow, proper introductions with other dogs suggested; cats unknown

Meets recommended with children, best with older kids

Come meet Seven and see if your home is the calm place he needs.

👉 Meet Seven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Age: ~2–3 years

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: ~66 lbs

Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control

Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6

Shy and timid , slow to warm up

, slow to warm up Very food motivated and loves to sniff and explore

and loves to Needs a patient, experienced adopter and a calm home

and a Meet-and-greets required with any dogs already in the home

with any dogs already in the home Cats unknown

Meets recommended with children, best with older kids

If you’re experienced and enjoy helping shy dogs blossom, Reptar could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Reptar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Age: ~5 years

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Weight: ~96 lbs

Shelter: Genesee County Animal Control

Phone: (810) 732-1660 ext. 6

Big, bouncy and playful boy

boy Needs to be the only animal in the home ( no other dogs or cats )

in the home ( ) Meets recommended with children , best with older kids

, best with A “big ol’ lover boy” who wants to be in your space and on your lap

who wants to be in your space and on your lap Very strong; still working on manners , but knows “sit”

, but knows Looking for a committed adopter to give him stability and love

If you’re ready for a large, loving companion, Shaq would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Shaq and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Flint area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider stopping by Genesee County Animal Control during their open hours to meet these wonderful pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.