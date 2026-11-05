🚌 Flint, MI Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Flint has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to high-earning OTR work. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: Flint, MI (Store #1053 – 4520 Linden Creek Pkwy, Ste A)

(Store #1053 – 4520 Linden Creek Pkwy, Ste A) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Local store delivery using company vans or pickups, bringing paint and supplies to customers. Mix of driving, light warehouse work, and customer service, with a clear 3-step hiring process and access to company benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Flint, MI (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team & Solo options)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows and tours—less than 110,000 miles a year with all miles paid (loaded and empty). Includes detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Not listed (professional driving role)

Not listed (professional driving role) Salary: Not listed

Deliver and set up home medical equipment, then teach patients how to use it safely. This role is patient-focused, offers quarterly safety bonuses, on-call pay, and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and training for growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Flint open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.