🏥 Flint Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles, Up to $100K+

Flint’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to higher-level clinical leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: Heritage Comfort Dental

Heritage Comfort Dental Location: Flint, MI (5263 Richfield Road, next to Holy Rosary Church/School)

(5263 Richfield Road, next to Holy Rosary Church/School) Type: Part-time (3–4 days/week, no weekends )

(3–4 days/week, ) Pay: $40–$45 per hour

Dependable, patient-focused RDH role with a steady weekday schedule and no weekends. You’ll provide clinical care, build long-term patient relationships, and work in a small, local practice with 401(k) + match, paid vacation, and PTO. Requires a current Michigan RDH license and about 2+ years of experience (returning hygienists with a short break are welcome).

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Hours per pay period: 84; on call and weekends required

Inpatient hospitalist role within the large McLaren system, serving a wide mix of patients. Good fit if you want stable hospital work, varied shifts, and access to a broad network of specialists and resources across Michigan.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Hours per pay period: 80; on call and weekends required

High-acuity ED physician role at a large site, handling exams, diagnostics, and treatment decisions in a fast-paced setting. You’ll educate patients and families, coordinate specialty care, and must hold a current Michigan medical license and board certification in your specialty.

Employer: Specialized Residential Services (SRS)

Location: Flint, MI (with travel to residential programs)

(with travel to residential programs) Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: From $100,000 per year

Leadership role building and overseeing clinical services across residential programs for people with complex needs. You’ll lead monthly clinical reviews, coordinate with hospitals and providers, shape policies, and grow clinical capacity. Requires a bachelor’s in a related field (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years in clinical, behavioral health, IDD, or residential services. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.