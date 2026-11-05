🛒 Flint Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Flint retail is busy right now, especially on the south side near Miller and Corunna. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 4373 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour + possible shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and light auto service in the Tire & Battery Center. You’ll help members pick the right tires/batteries, schedule installs, handle checkouts, and keep the bays running smoothly.

Mix of customer service and light auto service in the Tire & Battery Center. You’ll help members pick the right tires/batteries, schedule installs, handle checkouts, and keep the bays running smoothly. Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts , and 100% paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

, and for eligible associates. Good fit if: You’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, like cars, and enjoy talking with customers while staying organized in a busy shop.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 4095 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507

Type: Regular Part-Time (Seasonal)

Pay: $13.73 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-of-store role where you’re the last friendly face customers see. You’ll run the register, handle returns and layaways, and keep lines moving.

Front-of-store role where you’re the last friendly face customers see. You’ll run the register, handle returns and layaways, and keep lines moving. Perks: Flexible hours, associate discount , and part-time access (based on hours) to dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) .

, and part-time access (based on hours) to . Good fit if: You’re upbeat, like talking to people, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 4095 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507

Type: Regular Part-Time (Seasonal)

Pay: $13.73 per hour

Why it’s interesting: On-the-floor role helping shoppers find deals in departments like Ladies, Men, Youth, Shoes, Home, or Baby Depot . You’ll tidy racks, restock, and sometimes help at the registers.

On-the-floor role helping shoppers find deals in departments like . You’ll tidy racks, restock, and sometimes help at the registers. Perks: Same as other Burlington roles: flexible hours, store discount , and potential benefits + 401(k) depending on hours worked.

Same as other Burlington roles: , and potential depending on hours worked. Good fit if: You like staying active, keeping things organized, and working with a team in a fast-paced store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.