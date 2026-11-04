🍽️ Multiple Flint Food Service Jobs, Some With No Nights

Flint’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring steady help right now. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time (some locations may offer part-time; day/evening/weekend shifts vary)

(some locations may offer part-time; day/evening/weekend shifts vary) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about running the shop: guest experience, clean and smooth operations, inventory and cash control, and local marketing. You’ll recruit and train staff, keep safety and food standards on point, and get access to brand discounts, scholarship options, and possible university credits.

Employer: Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Part-time (20–29 hours/week)

Salary: $14/hour

Help prepare and serve meals that support local hunger relief, with a daytime schedule only—no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll assist cooks, handle safe food prep, dishwashing, stocking, and general kitchen cleaning while working in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Flint, MI (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Support the daily operation of a busy Panda Express, from hiring and leading the team to hitting financial goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth paths into higher management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.