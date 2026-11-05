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🍽️ Multiple Airport Food Service Lead Roles in Fletcher, NC
Fletcher’s airport spots are hiring, and it’s a good moment if you like fast-paced food service with steady traveler traffic. These roles are all at Asheville Regional Airport, so parking, schedule, and commute are simple to plan.
Team Lead - Jimmy John's - Asheville Airport
- Employer: Paradies Lagardère
- Location: Fletcher, NC (Asheville Regional Airport)
- Type: OTHER (check posting for details)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the team at the Jimmy John’s in the airport, greeting guests fast, taking orders, and handling the register. Good fit if you like quick service, know your menu, and enjoy helping travelers on the go.
Shift Supervisor - Aletitude Bar - Asheville Airport
- Employer: Paradies Lagardère
- Location: Fletcher, NC (Asheville Regional Airport)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise shifts at the airport bar, support the team, and keep service smooth and friendly. This role highlights career growth, a fun work environment, medical benefits, PTO, 401(k), holiday premium pay, and dining discounts.
Team Lead - Tropical Smoothie - Asheville Airport
- Employer: Paradies Lagardère
- Location: Fletcher, NC (Asheville Regional Airport)
- Type: OTHER (check posting for details)
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the Tropical Smoothie spot in the terminal, from greeting guests to taking orders and handling payments. Great if you like a bright, upbeat setting and talking guests through menu options and ingredients.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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