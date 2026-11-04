🚌 Fletcher, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fletcher has a nice mix of driving and aviation roles right now, from local delivery routes to big-league flying. Good options here if you like staying active and working on the move.

Employer: Local Fedex Ground Contractor (Chuck Henderson Inc)

Local Fedex Ground Contractor (Chuck Henderson Inc) Location: Fletcher, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $185–$200 per day, weekly pay + bonuses

Drive a company vehicle, deliver packages on set routes, and work mostly Monday–Friday (one Saturday a month). No CDL needed, paid training, plus peak and referral bonuses if you show up, stay safe, and work hard.

Employer: CRJ Aviation (supporting Allegiant)

(supporting Allegiant) Location: Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – Fletcher, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20/hour

Hands-on airport job loading bags, guiding planes, and working on the ramp in all weather. Comes with paid training and Allegiant flight privileges for eligible employees—great entry point if you want to break into aviation.

Employer: NetJets

Location: Fletcher, NC (East Region)

Type: Listed as Internship (professional pilot role)

Listed as (professional pilot role) Base Salary Range: $86,015 – $117,706

Professional First Officer role with the global leader in private aviation, flying owners on flexible schedules. Requires FAA ATP/R-ATP, First Class Medical, and solid flight time, with strong pay and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.