Flemington neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from art prints to a vintage trunk. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Limited edition print by Thomas Mott Shaw

Type: Home decor / wall art

Condition: Limited edition print (exact condition not stated)

Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice piece of art for a hallway, office, or living room. Features The Capitol, Williamsburg, Virginia and is a limited edition print, so good for anyone who likes historic scenes or collectible prints.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Red and white Kirin Beer ashtray

Type: Home decor / barware

Condition: Not specified

Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun piece for a home bar, man cave, or collection of beer memorabilia. Features Kirin Beer branding in red and white.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of two colorful glass candy ornaments

Type: Home decor / holiday ornaments

Condition: Not specified

Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Pair of Italian glass ornaments shaped like candies. Bright and colorful, nice for a tree, a decorative bowl, or hanging in a window.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of four white ceramic mugs with yellow stripe

Type: Kitchenware / drinkware

Condition: Not specified

Quantity: 4 matching mugs

Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple and cheerful white mugs with a yellow stripe design. Great for coffee, tea, or as extra mugs for guests.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage black trunk with brass hardware

Type: Furniture / storage

Condition: Vintage; no lock (other details not specified)

Features: Sturdy brass hardware and handle

Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic black trunk that can be used for storage, as a coffee table, or as an accent piece. Has sturdy brass hardware and handle, but no lock included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Flemington, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies tend to go quickly once they’re listed.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.