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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Flemington Right Now
Flemington neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from art prints to a vintage trunk. Here’s what’s available around town.
The Capitol, Williamsburg, Virginia Print
Item: Limited edition print by Thomas Mott Shaw
Type: Home decor / wall art
Condition: Limited edition print (exact condition not stated)
Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice piece of art for a hallway, office, or living room. Features The Capitol, Williamsburg, Virginia and is a limited edition print, so good for anyone who likes historic scenes or collectible prints.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kirin Beer Ashtray
Item: Red and white Kirin Beer ashtray
Type: Home decor / barware
Condition: Not specified
Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun piece for a home bar, man cave, or collection of beer memorabilia. Features Kirin Beer branding in red and white.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Italian Glass Candy Ornaments
Item: Set of two colorful glass candy ornaments
Type: Home decor / holiday ornaments
Condition: Not specified
Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Pair of Italian glass ornaments shaped like candies. Bright and colorful, nice for a tree, a decorative bowl, or hanging in a window.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Ceramic Mugs with Yellow Stripe
Item: Set of four white ceramic mugs with yellow stripe
Type: Kitchenware / drinkware
Condition: Not specified
Quantity: 4 matching mugs
Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple and cheerful white mugs with a yellow stripe design. Great for coffee, tea, or as extra mugs for guests.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Black Trunk with Brass Hardware
Item: Vintage black trunk with brass hardware
Type: Furniture / storage
Condition: Vintage; no lock (other details not specified)
Features: Sturdy brass hardware and handle
Location: Thatchers Hill, Flemington, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Classic black trunk that can be used for storage, as a coffee table, or as an accent piece. Has sturdy brass hardware and handle, but no lock included.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Flemington, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies tend to go quickly once they’re listed.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.