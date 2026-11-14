Flemington’s retail scene is busy right now, from big-box stores to a local farm shop. Here are a few solid options if you like staying active and helping customers.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Location: Flemington, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range linked in posting (not listed in ad text)

Keep the warehouse looking sharp by stocking shelves, building displays, and keeping aisles clean while helping members find and load items. This role is very active, includes safety training, and comes with Costco’s well-known benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: Doyle's Farm

Location: Flemington, NJ

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (April–November)

Salary: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Work in a busy farm country store with fresh produce, coffee, baked goods, and gifts while leading fun farm tours for kids and families. This is a very active, on-your-feet job with public speaking, stocking, cleaning, and an employee discount plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Flemington, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50–$17.85 per hour

Lead plant merchandising in the garden center: set up displays, care for plants, update signs, and jump in to help customers when needed. Comes with access to big-company perks like health benefits for eligible roles, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and an associate discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.