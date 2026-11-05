🛒 Flemington, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Season

Flemington’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Flemington, NJ

Type: Full-time (benefits listed), part-time perks also noted

Pay: $19.50 – $24.35/hour

Step into a leadership role where you coach the sales team, own a key area of the store (like visuals, operations, or service), and help drive sales and community events. This one stands out for its strong bonus programs, up to 60% employee discount across J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus 401(k) with match and full-time medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 276 Route 202 & 31, Flemington, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.92 – $16.42/hour

Great fit if you want steady hours and a simple way to get into retail. You’ll ring up purchases and returns, keep the store tidy, and may be cross-trained in other areas. Perks include a store discount, access to 401(k), and, if you meet hours/service rules, potential medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Flemington, NJ

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours listed

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare and want a busy, high-energy job for the season. You’ll help guests find products, do basic makeup applications and demos, ring up sales, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Full-time seasonal roles may offer paid time off and health benefits, while part-time roles can include dental, vision, life, and disability coverage.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles in Flemington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.