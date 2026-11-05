🏥 Flandreau Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Flandreau’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced nurse. Here are a few local roles that stand out for pay, stability, and growth.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Riverview Healthcare Center)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Riverview Healthcare Center) Location: Flandreau, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages based on experience

8‑hour shifts, flexible scheduling, and a close‑knit, community‑focused care setting. Good fit if you want steady work, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, DailyPay), and a clear path to grow into a CMA role.

Employer: Spruce Health Pro Inc

Spruce Health Pro Inc Location: Flandreau, SD

Type: Contract (13 weeks, 4×12s, 48 hrs/week)

Pay: Up to $2,600/week for 48 hours

Short‑term LTC RN contract with strong weekly pay and free housing. Ideal if you have at least 2 years RN experience, want a fast start (ASAP), and like the 3–4 long‑shift schedule.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Riverview Healthcare Center)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Riverview Healthcare Center) Location: Flandreau, SD

Type: Internship/Med Aide role

Pay: Competitive wages based on experience

Hands‑on medication administration plus resident care in a stable long‑term care setting. Great next step if you’re already a CNA with SD CMA training, and want benefits, DailyPay, and the chance to work both CMA and CNA shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and start dates can often be worked out with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.