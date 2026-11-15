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🐶 Playful Flagstaff Puppies Ready to Join Your Family
Flagstaff has some very sweet puppies hoping to grow up in loving homes. All of these dogs are with High Country Humane and are ready to start life with their new families.
Ronnie – In Foster
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane
Shelter phone: (928) 526-0742
Foster contact (text only): (520) 331-4028
About Ronnie:
Ronnie is a young pup full of energy and curiosity. He’s eager to learn potty training, basic commands, and how to be a well-mannered family dog. He’ll need a family ready to guide him, play with him, and help him grow into a great companion.
Adopting from High Country Humane means Ronnie will already be neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped (with free registration).
👉 Meet Ronnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chrissy – In Foster
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Cream
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane
Shelter phone: (928) 526-0742
Foster contact (text only): (520) 331-4028
About Chrissy:
Chrissy is another bouncy puppy who’s ready to learn everything about the big world. She’s excited to work on potty training, basic manners, and social skills with a patient, loving family who can keep up with her puppy energy.
With High Country Humane, Chrissy will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped (registration included).
👉 Meet Chrissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Radcliffe
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane
Shelter phone: (928) 526-0742
About Radcliffe:
Radcliffe is a young, medium-sized mixed breed pup with classic black-and-white markings. As a baby, he’ll need continued training, structure, and lots of love to help him grow into a confident adult dog.
He’ll be adopted out neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped through High Country Humane.
👉 Meet Radcliffe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bronte
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane
Shelter phone: (928) 526-0742
About Bronte:
Bronte is another adorable medium-sized puppy with rich dark coloring. Like his littermates, he’ll thrive with a family ready to invest time in training, play, and socialization.
Through High Country Humane, Bronte will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
👉 Meet Bronte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Flagstaff, AZ and thinking about adding a dog to your life, consider opening your home to one of these puppies. Call High Country Humane at (928) 526-0742 or reach out to the listed foster contacts to set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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