Flagstaff’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned CDL pro or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Flagstaff, AZ (retail shop / local routes)

(retail shop / local routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local home-daily role hauling compressed gas cylinders to nearby customers. You’ll need a Class A CDL with Hazmat & Airbrake, be able to lift heavy cylinders, and you’ll get full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~5:00 AM–1:30 PM

Pay: $29/hour + overtime opportunities

Day-shift route work delivering Coca-Cola products to local retail stores. Comes with health insurance (3 medical options), HSA with match, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and free/discounted product. Must have a CDL-A, be 21+, and able to lift up to 50 lbs all day.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re newer to trucking and want to grow. You’ll learn tractor–trailer work, do dock and forklift duties, and handle pre/post-trip inspections, logs, and basic hazmat rules. Requires at least a Class A CDL or commercial learner’s permit (CLP) and the ability to work in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.