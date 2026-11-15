Flagstaff’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from rehab hospitals to urgent care and senior living. Here are several solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: El Rio Community Health Center (Elk Ridge Community Health)

El Rio Community Health Center (Elk Ridge Community Health) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.58/hour, DOE

Support a busy community health pharmacy with prescription prep, inventory, and patient service. Great fit if you’re a licensed AZ Pharmacy Tech with BLS, detail-focused, and like a steady Mon–Fri, 9:30am–6:30pm schedule.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead activities and programs that keep senior residents active and engaged. Ideal if you have a degree in recreation/gerontology or similar and experience running social or recreational programs in a healthcare setting.

Employer: NextCare (Urgent Care)

(Urgent Care) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Blend back-office patient care (vitals, meds, blood draws, procedures) with front-desk duties in a fast-paced urgent care. Best for MAs who completed an approved MA program or hold national MA certification, and are comfortable with EMR and busy clinics.

Employer: NextCare (Urgent Care)

(Urgent Care) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Hands-on lead MA role that mixes patient care with running daily clinic operations and mentoring staff. You’ll need to be a certified/registered MA, have 2+ years back-office MA experience, and enjoy coaching others while keeping patient flow smooth.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Provide holistic nursing care in a long-term care or assisted living setting, leading CNAs/caregivers on your unit. Great if you’re an AZ-licensed RN who likes working with seniors and wants a role with both direct care and leadership.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona)

(Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Work side-by-side with RNs providing bedside care to rehab patients recovering from strokes, injuries, and major surgeries. Strong match if you have CNA/PCT experience, CPR, and want solid benefits, PTO, and career ladder options in a specialty rehab setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.