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🛒 Flagstaff Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Flagstaff’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few roles with clear pay info and room to grow.
Sales Associate (Temp) – Rack Room Shoes
- Employer: Rack Room Shoes
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.55/hour
Help shoppers find the right shoes, keep the store looking sharp, and handle the register. Good fit if you’ve got retail experience, like staying active, and want clear hourly pay plus a family‑friendly brand.
Shift Lead – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.50 – $25.50/hour
Key-holder role where you open/close the store, coach the team, and keep things running smoothly. Great if you have at least a year of retail leadership and want solid pay, benefits, and a clear step up from regular associate work.
Parts Specialist – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers at the counter and on the phone, look up parts, and sometimes do simple car-related services. Nice option if you like cars, want part-time hours, and are interested in growth, stock purchase plan, and 401(k) with employer contributions.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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