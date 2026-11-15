Flagstaff’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few roles with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Temporary

Pay: $17.00 – $19.55/hour

Help shoppers find the right shoes, keep the store looking sharp, and handle the register. Good fit if you’ve got retail experience, like staying active, and want clear hourly pay plus a family‑friendly brand.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $25.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, coach the team, and keep things running smoothly. Great if you have at least a year of retail leadership and want solid pay, benefits, and a clear step up from regular associate work.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone, look up parts, and sometimes do simple car-related services. Nice option if you like cars, want part-time hours, and are interested in growth, stock purchase plan, and 401(k) with employer contributions.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.