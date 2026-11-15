Flagstaff has some very sweet cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: High Country Humane

Phone: (928) 526-0742

Tiny Toffee is a sleek black baby girl looking for her first real home. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: High Country Humane

Phone: (928) 526-0742

Little Taffy is a brown tabby baby with classic kitten charm. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Taffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young adults (about 3 years)

Young adults (about 3 years) Gender: Female pair (sisters)

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100 (for the pair, per listing)

(for the pair, per listing) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Flagstaff, AZ)

Jinx and Mavis are young, longhaired black sisters who suddenly need a new home after their person could no longer care for them. Their current caregiver is a student in a small studio and wants a better life for them.

Social once they feel comfortable

No known behavioral issues

Have lived together their whole lives and would love to stay together if possible

If you can offer a calm, stable home for this sweet bonded pair, they could be wonderful companions.

👉 Meet Jinx and Mavis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Beans

Beans Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Color: Calico / cream-ivory coat

Calico / cream-ivory coat Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: High Country Humane

Phone: (928) 526-0742

Beans is a 4-year-old calico who loves affection and being petted. She’s described as friendly, smart, playful, and a bit chatty. She is already spayed and would do best in a home without small children.

You can visit her at High Country Humane Main Campus (11665 N. Highway 89) during open hours.

👉 Meet Beans and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Flagstaff, AZ, please consider visiting High Country Humane or reaching out to the private owner listings to learn more about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.