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🐱 Friendly Flagstaff Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Flagstaff has some very sweet cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.
Toffee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: High Country Humane
- Phone: (928) 526-0742
Tiny Toffee is a sleek black baby girl looking for her first real home. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taffy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: High Country Humane
- Phone: (928) 526-0742
Little Taffy is a brown tabby baby with classic kitten charm. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and learn the house rules.
👉 Meet Taffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jinx and Mavis
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young adults (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female pair (sisters)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100 (for the pair, per listing)
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Flagstaff, AZ)
Jinx and Mavis are young, longhaired black sisters who suddenly need a new home after their person could no longer care for them. Their current caregiver is a student in a small studio and wants a better life for them.
- Social once they feel comfortable
- No known behavioral issues
- Have lived together their whole lives and would love to stay together if possible
If you can offer a calm, stable home for this sweet bonded pair, they could be wonderful companions.
👉 Meet Jinx and Mavis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beans-Affectionate Calico Cutie
- Name: Beans
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / cream-ivory coat
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: High Country Humane
- Phone: (928) 526-0742
Beans is a 4-year-old calico who loves affection and being petted. She’s described as friendly, smart, playful, and a bit chatty. She is already spayed and would do best in a home without small children.
You can visit her at High Country Humane Main Campus (11665 N. Highway 89) during open hours.
👉 Meet Beans and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Flagstaff, AZ, please consider visiting High Country Humane or reaching out to the private owner listings to learn more about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.