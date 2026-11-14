Flagstaff’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from student-friendly gigs to leadership roles. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Location: Flagstaff, AZ (driving in Flagstaff + nearby areas)

(driving in Flagstaff + nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated first-year earnings $40,000–$55,000/year (includes incentives + auto allowance)

You’ll manage a local route, visiting stores and accounts to grow beverage sales and build long-term relationships. This role is good if you like being on the road, using data to hit goals, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more).

Employer: Yugo (Flagstaff Central)

(Flagstaff Central) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)

Pay: $18.35–$18.90/hour

Perfect for students: you’ll give tours, handle leasing paperwork, support marketing, and help keep residents happy at a student housing community. Comes with hourly pay, commission potential, 401(k) with 4% match, wellness time, and paid volunteer/YuDay.

Employer: LAPIS – Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Not listed

Lead the pre-owned sales team at a luxury dealership, including desking deals, coaching sales staff, and managing used inventory and strategy. Good fit if you have 3+ years in luxury used car sales (2+ in management), know CRM/CDK, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.