undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Flagstaff, AZ Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $18/hr+
Flagstaff’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from student-friendly gigs to leadership roles. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.
Sales Consultant - Off Premise (Flagstaff, AZ)
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ (driving in Flagstaff + nearby areas)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated first-year earnings $40,000–$55,000/year (includes incentives + auto allowance)
You’ll manage a local route, visiting stores and accounts to grow beverage sales and build long-term relationships. This role is good if you like being on the road, using data to hit goals, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more).
Student Ambassador
- Employer: Yugo (Flagstaff Central)
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.35–$18.90/hour
Perfect for students: you’ll give tours, handle leasing paperwork, support marketing, and help keep residents happy at a student housing community. Comes with hourly pay, commission potential, 401(k) with 4% match, wellness time, and paid volunteer/YuDay.
Used Car Sales Manager
- Employer: LAPIS – Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the pre-owned sales team at a luxury dealership, including desking deals, coaching sales staff, and managing used inventory and strategy. Good fit if you have 3+ years in luxury used car sales (2+ in management), know CRM/CDK, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.