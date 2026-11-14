Flagstaff has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from resort cleaning to fire safety and snowmaking. If you like working on your feet and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Hiller Companies

The Hiller Companies Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on fire extinguishers, kitchen hoods, and clean agent systems to keep businesses safe and up to code. Good fit if you like detailed mechanical work, field service, and the idea of protecting people and property.

Employer: Mountain Capital Partners

Mountain Capital Partners Location: Flagstaff, AZ (Arizona Snowbowl)

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, night-shift role keeping snowmaking equipment running: fan guns, pumps, compressors, and control systems. Great if you’re mechanically minded, don’t mind cold, high-altitude work, and like using tools, snowmobiles, and tracked vehicles.

Employer: MasterCorp

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)

Salary: Starting at $18/hour

Keep public and common areas clean at a resort property—floors, lobbies, storage closets, and more. Paid training, benefits for eligible roles, and room to grow in hospitality if you’re reliable and like keeping spaces spotless.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.