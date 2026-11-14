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🏭 Flagstaff manufacturing jobs with multiple openings and $120K+ role
Flagstaff’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from pet food to medical devices. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.
Machine Shop Leader
- Employer: Machine Solutions Inc.
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ (manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Salary: $120,000 – $130,000/year
Lead a CNC machine shop that builds equipment for medical and biopharma companies. You’ll run day-to-day operations, coach the team, drive quality and continuous improvement, and work closely with Engineering and Quality.
Production Worker-D
- Employer: Nestlé Purina North America
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $28.99/hour + bonus eligible
- Shift: Must be available 6 PM – 6 AM; overtime possible
Hands-on production role at the local Purina plant making major pet food brands. You’ll run and troubleshoot equipment, move materials (including forklift work), do basic quality checks, and help keep lines supplied and clean.
Experienced Quality Management System Technician
- Employer: W. L. Gore & Associates – Gore Medical Products
- Location: Echo Ridge facility, Flagstaff, AZ
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Category: Quality / Supply Chain in a regulated manufacturing environment
Mid-level quality systems role where you own NCRs, change orders, CAPAs, and audit support for medical products. Good fit if you know FDA/ISO 13485 rules and like leading investigations and cross-functional quality projects.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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