Flagstaff’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from pet food to medical devices. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Machine Solutions Inc.

Machine Solutions Inc. Location: Flagstaff, AZ (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000/year

Lead a CNC machine shop that builds equipment for medical and biopharma companies. You’ll run day-to-day operations, coach the team, drive quality and continuous improvement, and work closely with Engineering and Quality.

Employer: Nestlé Purina North America

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $28.99/hour + bonus eligible

Shift: Must be available 6 PM – 6 AM; overtime possible

Hands-on production role at the local Purina plant making major pet food brands. You’ll run and troubleshoot equipment, move materials (including forklift work), do basic quality checks, and help keep lines supplied and clean.

Employer: W. L. Gore & Associates – Gore Medical Products

Location: Echo Ridge facility, Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Category: Quality / Supply Chain in a regulated manufacturing environment

Mid-level quality systems role where you own NCRs, change orders, CAPAs, and audit support for medical products. Good fit if you know FDA/ISO 13485 rules and like leading investigations and cross-functional quality projects.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.