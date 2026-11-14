Flagstaff’s delivery scene is busy, and auto parts are always on the move. If you like driving, staying active, and talking with local shops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local professional customers, pick up returns, and handle C.O.D. payments. You’ll use a handheld device for routes and inspections, keep the vehicle clean and secure, and help in the store with stocking, light customer service, and cashier work when needed. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus, and O’Reilly offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Note: The other links provided are duplicate postings for this same Delivery Specialist role in Flagstaff.

If this sounds like a fit, don’t wait—these driving jobs tend to fill fast. Click through, skim the full description, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.