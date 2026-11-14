Flagstaff’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from mobile care to hospital roles, there’s a nice mix of flexible gigs and stable full-time jobs.

Here are several solid openings around Flagstaff, AZ worth a look:

Employer: SyncNurse, LLC (via National Home Infusion Association listing)

SyncNurse, LLC (via listing) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Contractor / PRN

Contractor / PRN Pay: $60 – $75/hour

Why it’s interesting: Per diem home visits with flexible scheduling and one-on-one patient care. Great fit if you have strong IV skills (ED/ICU/infusion/home health) and want to pick up extra income on your own time.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Northern Arizona VA Health Care System

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive federal salary (GS-3 to GS-6), 37–50 days paid time off/year , federal pension + 401(k) match, full federal benefits

Competitive federal salary (GS-3 to GS-6), , federal pension + 401(k) match, full federal benefits Why it’s interesting: Day-shift Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:00 pm in primary care with strong federal benefits, retirement, and paid parental leave. Good for LPNs wanting long-term stability and growth.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a private eye care group)

(recruiting for a private eye care group) Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate) Why it’s interesting: Mon–Fri, 8–5, no call, no nights, no weekends with a high-volume, well-established practice that owns its own ASC. Oculoplastics fellowship required; immediate buy-in option with a private equity group and full support staff.

Employer: Flagstaff Counseling Center

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time (20+ hours/week expected)

Pay: $50 – $65/hour

Why it’s interesting: Outpatient therapy with flexible schedule under supervision of independently licensed clinicians. Great for newer master’s-level counselors or social workers building hours and skills in individual, couple, and family work.

Employer: HOPCo | Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: OR role focused on orthopedic cases (joints, spine, sports med) with hands-on work in scrubbing, instruments, and sterile technique. Good match if you already have surgical tech experience and want a busy, specialized OR setting.

Employer: AZ Injury Care

Location: Flagstaff, AZ (mobile/field-based)

Type: Part-time , potential to grow to full-time

, potential to grow to full-time Pay: From $70 per patient; about $140 – $420/day

Why it’s interesting: Mobile practice focused on personal injury and MSK care, seeing patients in their homes or local sites. Very flexible schedule and no traditional office overhead.

Employer: AZ Injury Care

Location: Flagstaff, AZ + surrounding communities (mobile)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor , potential to grow to full-time

, potential to grow to full-time Pay: $70 per patient visit; about $140 – $420/day

Why it’s interesting: Low-volume, mobile PT work with time to focus on each patient. Strong fit if you like autonomy, personal injury/MSK rehab, and building a new market.

Employer: Northern Arizona Healthcare

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; offers highly competitive compensation , sign-on bonus, relocation, CME, and malpractice with tail

Not listed; offers , sign-on bonus, relocation, CME, and malpractice with tail Why it’s interesting: Outpatient ortho APP role in a growing, physician-led group with 300+ providers. Includes sign-on, relocation, and the lifestyle perks of four seasons, skiing, and easy access to Phoenix and Vegas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—Flagstaff healthcare hiring tends to move in waves, and similar roles often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.