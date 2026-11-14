Flagstaff’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around tools, trucks, and repair bays. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Oxendale Automotive Group

Oxendale Automotive Group Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$50/hour flat rate , based on experience and certifications

, based on experience and certifications Perks: No Saturdays, $4,000 sign-on bonus for GM/ASE certified techs, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, employee discount

Experienced tech role (not entry level) at a busy GMC dealership. Great fit if you have 6+ years main line experience, want strong flat-rate pay, and like having your weekends free.

Employer: Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC

Location: Flagstaff, AZ (320 S Babbitt Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.35–$22.40/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Schedule: Monday–Friday, morning shift, 40+ hours with possible overtime

Monday–Friday, morning shift, with possible overtime Perks: Free uniforms and cleaning, work boot allowance, free equipment rentals, medical/dental/vision after 1 month, PTO and sick time after 90 days, 401(k), 7 paid holidays + “My Holiday”

Hands-on yard and equipment role helping drivers, mechanics, and customers with loading, unloading, and cleaning rental gear. Good for someone who likes working outside, running construction equipment, and wants room to advance.

Employer: Flagstaff Collision Center

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32 per flat-rate hour , with many techs turning 150–200 hours/week

, with many techs turning Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM

Monday–Friday, Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus (split at hire and 6 months), weekly pay, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), Christmas bonus

High-earning collision role in a brand-new, state-of-the-art shop. Best for an A-level tech with 5+ years’ experience who wants steady work, modern tools, and a busy, well-documented workflow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Flagstaff’s trades network is small, and a quick share can really help someone out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.