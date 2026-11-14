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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Flagstaff
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Flagstaff, AZ? These adoptable pups at High Country Humane are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Anthony
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane — (928) 526-0742
Anthony is a young shepherd mix pup with classic black-and-tan coloring and lots of growing to do. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll reward you with years of love and loyalty.
👉 Meet Anthony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olivia
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane — (928) 526-0742
Olivia is a sweet shepherd mix puppy with soft, warm coloring. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mandy
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: High Country Humane — (928) 526-0742
Mandy is another adorable shepherd mix pup, ready to grow up with an active family. With structure, training, and love, she can become a wonderful hiking or adventure buddy.
👉 Meet Mandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kewpie
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: High Country Humane — (928) 526-0742
Kewpie is an adult cattle dog mix, likely smart and energetic, looking for a home that enjoys walks, play, and mental enrichment. Her medium size and working-breed background make her a great match for an active household.
👉 Meet Kewpie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Royal
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium) / Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: High Country Humane — (928) 526-0742
Royal is a handsome medium-sized mixed breed with warm tan coloring. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good fit for families wanting a dog who’s ready for regular routines and adventures.
👉 Meet Royal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nelly
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Senior (female)
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: High Country Humane — (928) 526-0742
Nelly is a gentle senior pittie mix with a soft cream coat and a lower adoption fee to help her find a retirement home. She’s looking for a calm, loving place to enjoy her golden years in comfort.
👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Flagstaff, please consider visiting High Country Humane or calling (928) 526-0742 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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