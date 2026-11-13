💰 Flagstaff AZ Accounting Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Flagstaff has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from government work with solid benefits to high‑earning potential in banking and trading.

Employer: Maverick Trading

Maverick Trading Location: Flagstaff, AZ (fully remote, U.S. based)

(fully remote, U.S. based) Type: Contract

Salary/Pay: Profit split 65%–90% of trading profits (no salary listed)

Trade the firm’s capital in equities and options with a rules‑based risk approach. Good fit if you’re disciplined, like working independently from home, and want a performance‑based path to scaling your trading size.

Employer: Western Alliance Bank

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior relationship‑driven role building and managing a book of commercial clients, handling complex loans and deposit products. Comes with big‑bank benefits (401k match, equity, tuition help) and lots of exposure to how growing companies manage their money.

Employer: Coconino County – Clerk of Superior Court

– Clerk of Superior Court Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Regular part-time (24 hours/week)

Regular Salary: Not listed

Court‑based accounting role reviewing conservatorships, guardianships, trusts, and estate finances using GAAP/GAAS. Great if you like detailed audit work, want government stability, and value strong benefits even at part‑time hours.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.