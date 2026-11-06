🔧 Flagstaff AZ Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Flagstaff’s keeping busy this season—especially for folks who like hands-on work and keeping buildings and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to work hard and stay active.

Employer: Powerlink Healthcare Support Services

Powerlink Healthcare Support Services Location: Flagstaff, AZ (Veterans Home)

(Veterans Home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the Flagstaff Veterans Home clean, safe, and comfortable for residents. This role focuses on cleaning resident rooms and common areas, doing laundry, and supporting a homelike environment—experience is a plus, but they’ll train the right person.

Employer: Nestlé Purina North America

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.17 – $48.78 per hour + bonus eligible

Work at a major pet food plant just outside downtown, handling maintenance on mechanical and electrical systems across the facility. If you have at least 6 months of industrial/maintenance experience (or a 2‑year technical degree) and can work all shifts including nights and weekends, this is a high-paying, career-track role.

Employer: Baywood Hospitality

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $23.91 – $26.00 per hour

Join a hotel engineering team keeping guest rooms and public areas in top shape. You’ll handle general building repairs, basic plumbing/electrical/HVAC, and preventative maintenance, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Ridgeline Hardscapes

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Seasonal, on-call (October–March)

Pay: From $24.00 per hour

Application Deadline: November 21, 2026

Perfect if you like early mornings, working outdoors, and want extra winter income. You’ll shovel, run snow blowers, and clear customer properties on an as-needed basis—no guaranteed hours, but strong pay when it snows.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Flagstaff employers tend to move fast when they find reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.