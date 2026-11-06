📢 FUSD seeks public input on 2027–28 textbook choices

📢 Help shape FUSD textbooks for 2027–2028

Flagstaff Unified School District is starting the process to choose new textbooks for the 2027–2028 school year.

They use a collaborative process that includes educators, families, students, community members, and the school board to adopt curriculum, following policy 5-207.

As part of this, there will be two public stakeholder meetings where community members can help recommend learning resources that best fit the needs of FUSD students. The committee’s recommendations will then go to the FUSD governing board for approval.

If you’re a parent, student, or community member interested in what students will be learning, you can: