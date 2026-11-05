🏥 Flagstaff AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Flagstaff’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from the hospital to clinics and local dental offices. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay in town and work in care.

Employer: Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fluent in Navajo and English? This role supports Navajo-speaking patients and families at Flagstaff Medical Center, helping them understand care plans and talk with providers. You’ll interpret in medical settings, help with reports and training, and play a key part in safe, clear communication.

Employer: Country Club Dental Flagstaff

Country Club Dental Flagstaff Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Contract (one-day sub)

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

One-day fill-in spot for a trained dental assistant on Thursday, November 5, 2026, 7:45am–5pm. You’ll assist the dentist, prep rooms, take x‑rays, and handle sterilization—nice option if you want extra income or to get your foot in the door locally.

Employer: Planned Parenthood Arizona

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Not listed (front + back office clinical role)

Not listed (front + back office clinical role) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role doing both front desk and back office work: greeting patients, scheduling, charting, vitals, lab work, and supporting clinicians. Good fit if you have at least a high school diploma and 1 year in a healthcare setting, and want hands-on experience in reproductive and sexual health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Flagstaff tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.