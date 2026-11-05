🍽️ Flagstaff AZ Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Flagstaff’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and senior living. If you like helping people feel cared for with good food and warm service, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (strong benefits shown)

Help prepare and serve meals for patients, visitors, and staff in a hospital setting. This role comes with generous PTO (23 days/year), $0 employee-only medical premium, a $10 daily meal voucher, 401(k) with 5% match, and tuition help, plus cross-training as barista, cashier, and more.

Employer: Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations at Taylor House, a guest house with up to 68 guests. Mix of front desk, guest services, and housekeeping—checking people in, handling payments, keeping rooms and common areas clean, and helping guests feel safe and welcome.

Employer: Highgate Senior Living

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$25.00 per hour

Cook fresh, resident-focused meals for seniors in a community setting, not a hospital. You’ll handle menu execution, special diets, and food safety, with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, and room to grow in a mission-driven workplace.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.