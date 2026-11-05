🛒 Flagstaff Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Flagstaff’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Flagstaff, AZ (1851 E Butler Ave)

(1851 E Butler Ave) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $31.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

+ possible premiums Why it’s interesting: Lead the meat department, cut and prep meat to spec, and help train other associates while using digital tools to manage production and quality. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and 100% company-paid education through Live Better U. Requires 6+ months in a fresh production department and 18+ years of age.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position at the same club.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (hours vary; flexible schedule needed)

Likely (hours vary; flexible schedule needed) Pay: $19.35 – $24.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of pharmacy support and front-end customer service—ring up sales, help patients with prescriptions, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Offers health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, work/life resources, and career development programs (with a 30-hour work week for benefits). PTCB certification is supported and preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby. A quick application today could land you an interview this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.