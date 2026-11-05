🎨 Several Flagstaff Arts & Media Jobs, Including $60K Remote Role

Flagstaff’s creative scene is busy right now, from local church music to remote digital storytelling. Here are a few arts and media roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ember Church

Ember Church Location: Flagstaff, AZ (in person)

Type: Part-time, volunteer

Pay: $50/week

Help shape the worship culture of a new church plant by leading weekly musical worship and building a small team of musicians. Great fit if you love modern worship music, want to grow as a leader, and enjoy creating a warm, welcoming space.

Employer: Alpha School / Prequel (via Crossover)

Location: Remote, based in Arizona (travel in AZ & TX)

Type: Full-time (independent contractor, ~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30/hour (~$60,000/year)

Early-career role for a creator who can plan, film, edit, and ship short-form content across Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, and more. You’ll visit schools, interview students and families, turn real moments into strong stories, and use AI tools and performance data to improve your content.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.