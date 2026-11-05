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⚠️ Nov. 8 Southside flooding recovery meeting in Flagstaff
⚠️ Southside flooding meeting Nov. 8 – in person only
The City of Flagstaff is holding a Southside Community Meeting to talk about recent flooding and what happens next.
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Where: Downtown Connect Center, 216 W Phoenix Ave
Who: Southside residents impacted by flooding
City staff will share plans for:
- Cleanup and debris removal
- Recovery efforts
- Dredging of the Rio
- Next steps for the Rio de Flag Flood Control Project
There will also be time for residents to share concerns, give feedback, and ask questions.
This meeting is in person only (no virtual option). If you need disability accommodations to attend, email sarah.langley@flagstaffaz.gov and the City will make reasonable efforts to assist.
More Info: Southside Community Flooding Meeting Scheduled for...
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