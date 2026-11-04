🏥 Flagstaff AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Flagstaff’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are several roles hiring now, from therapy travelers to a steady in-town dental job.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare

SkyBridge Healthcare Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 32 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,425 per week

COTA travel role with an 8-hour shift schedule and a 13-week contract. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401k, license reimbursement, and guaranteed hours for steady income.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $1,331 per week

SNF-based COTA travel job with daytime 8-hour shifts, 5 days a week. Offers full medical benefits, 401k matching, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement starting day one.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $1,522 per week

Inpatient COTA role following OT treatment plans in a hospital-style setting. Highlights include industry-leading pay, housing stipends, weekly health coverage options, and potential bonuses.

Employer: Michael McLaughlin Orthodontics

Location: Flagstaff, AZ (in-person)

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Chairside role in a friendly orthodontic office, working with both kids and adults. Great fit if you like people, want a stable local job, and are open to learning—dental/ortho experience is a plus but they’re willing to train.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.