Long-term shelter dog Honey needs adopter or foster

Flagler Humane Society in Palm Coast is seeking an adopter or foster home for Honey, a friendly dog who was their longest resident and was adopted on Halloween but returned after three days due to the adopter’s allergies. Honey is described as good with dogs of all sizes, very social with people, responsive to basic commands, playful with toys, and highly food-motivated, but she is stressed and confused being back in a kennel after briefly living in a home. Residents can meet or foster Honey at 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, FL.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Flagler Humane Society Inc.