Flagler Humane Society updates animal services rules

Flagler Humane Society, at 1 Shelter Drive in Palm Coast, remains the only open-admission shelter in Flagler County and is still accepting county stray animals brought to the shelter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The shelter’s contract with Flagler County expired in September, so its officers cannot do routine stray pickups in unincorporated areas, but they still respond to injured strays in unincorporated Flagler County, Bunnell, and Flagler Beach, animal cruelty and neglect cases, dangerous dogs, pets left when an owner is taken into custody, and requests from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Palm Coast animal control service is unchanged; for stray, injured, or nuisance animals in Palm Coast, call Palm Coast Animal Control at (386) 986-2520, and residents of Bunnell and Flagler Beach continue using their normal animal control through existing contracts, while anyone can still bring strays directly to the Flagler Humane Society. For help during business hours (8 a.m.–5 p.m.) call (386) 246-8612; after hours call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911, and call 911 if an animal is aggressive or someone is in danger. The group is seeking a higher county payment rate because the old contract paid $156 per animal for five days while actual care for a healthy animal costs over $500, with more for sick or injured animals, and a Flagler County Commission public workshop on animal services is set for 2026-11-09 as both sides work toward a new agreement.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Flagler Humane Society Inc.