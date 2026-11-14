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📅 Free Build It! LEGO & building time for ages 6–12
12 days ago
📅 Free LEGO & building time for kids at Five Forks Library
Kids who love to build will enjoy Build It! at the Five Forks Library Branch.
On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 3:45–4:30 pm, children can create with LEGO®, blocks, magnets, and more. The event is free and is designed for kids ages 6–12.
Just show up at Five Forks Library at 3:45 pm with your child—no cost to join in the fun.
More Info: Build It!
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