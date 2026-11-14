📅 Free LEGO & building time for kids at Five Forks Library

Kids who love to build will enjoy Build It! at the Five Forks Library Branch.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 3:45–4:30 pm, children can create with LEGO®, blocks, magnets, and more. The event is free and is designed for kids ages 6–12.

Just show up at Five Forks Library at 3:45 pm with your child—no cost to join in the fun.