Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler’s training toolbox helped him reach the top of the sport. In a recent YouTube video (November 11, 2026), he explained why the incline barbell bench press stands tall as his ultimate upper chest-building exercise.

To reach Ronnie Coleman on the Olympia stage, Cutler slowly built his physique, and his chest was never a weak body part. While he wasn’t throwing around insanely heavy weights, his high-volume approach helped him dominate throughout the 2000s. After losing the Olympia crown to Dexter Jackson in 2008, Cutler reclaimed the title a year later with his signature quad stomp pose.

The Massachusetts native was particular about his chest training. Having witnessed other bodybuilders tear their pecs, Cutler was against flat barbell bench pressing. He believes it leaves the joints vulnerable and labeled it the ‘worst’ possible exercise for chest development. However, with a slight angle adjustment, he believes the exercise isn’t just safer but far more effective.

Jay Cutler Explains Why Incline Barbell Press Is the Ultimate Upper Chest Builder

In the video, Cutler revealed that the incline barbell bench press was his go-to for upper chest growth:

“If you asked me the best upper chest builder, I would definitely say the incline barbell. It worked really well for me. I just feel like when you get in that, and you get that arch, you felt like you could really contract that chest.”

He never pushed for more than four plates and said the triceps and shoulders take over with heavier loads anyway.

“I did four [plates], usually, I don’t know if I ever attempted to do over four plates on an incline, but with that kind of weight, you know, you’re using too much triceps and shoulders. It’s like Kevin Levrone. He had the crazy triceps. He was always a big bencher,” shared Jay Cutler.

Jay Cutler isn’t the only bodybuilding veteran firmly against flat bench pressing. Olympia MC Bob Cicherillo agrees with the four-time Mr. Olympia. He argued that 99 to 100% of all pec tears come from flat bench pressing.

“I know hundreds of people over the years who have torn pecs, hundreds. Everyone was on the bench press because it’s a bad position to be in,” he said. “Here’s the thing: just because that exercise has been around since day one doesn’t mean it’s the best. That’s all they had back then.”

Cutler has made substantial changes to his training in retirement at 53. Aging gracefully and injury-free remains his top priority beyond the stage.

RELATED:Jay Cutler Shows How to Build Lower and Outer Chest With Cross-Body Standing Dumbbell Fly

Watch the full video from the JayCutlerTV YouTube channel below: