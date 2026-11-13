Sonita Muluh continues to serve as an absolute revolution on the squats, as she keeps redefining the limits of what is humanly possible. Pursuing consistent improvement, enduring grueling training sessions, and maintaining an unbreakable spirit, Sonita built a legacy as one of the greatest powerlifters in history. Moreover, on November 12th, she shared a video on Instagram that left the entire strength community mind-blown. Specifically, she achieved a massive 350-kilogram (771.6-pound) Raw Squat Unofficial World Record and All-Time PR.

Sonita Muluh executed the lift while wearing her trusted lifting belt, knee sleeves, and wrist wraps to manage the pressure on her joints. The sheer scale of her lift was additionally highlighted by her final warmup, which came out to 320 kilograms (705.5 pounds). So, even her warmup would have exceeded the IPF World Record on its own, but she still managed to add 30 kilograms (66.1 pounds) to the barbell.

Sonita Muluh’s 350-kilogram (771.6-pound) squat was a display of perfection, marked by a smooth descent and steady rise to reach full lockout. She did have a troubling walkout, stating that she made too many steps with the barbell on her back. However, that did not stop her from achieving the lift, marking the Unofficial Heaviest Raw Squat Ever completed by a woman in powerlifting history.

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*Sonita Muluh also holds the official Heaviest Raw Squat in Women’s Powerlifting of 320 kilograms (705.5 pounds), which she set at the 2026 AMP Avancus Houston.

Watch Sonita Muluh’s squat here:

Related: Sonita Muluh (+84KG) Achieves Massive 340-kg (749.6-lb) Raw Squat Unofficial IPF World Record in Training

Sonita Muluh is currently wrapping up her preparation for the upcoming 2026 SBD Sheffield Powerlifting Championships V, where she is set for an anticipated clash and an opportunity to make her recent squat achievement official. The event is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2026, in Sheffield, United Kingdom, meaning she was just nine days out from the competition platform when she shared this massive training milestone.

Sonita Muluh has had quite a turbulent year of lifting, having claimed two wins at the 2026 EPF European Open Classic Powerlifting Championships and 2026 Avancus Houston. However, she was also a victim of an unbelievable racist incident at the 2026 IPF World Championships, where a spotter sabotaged her record-breaking squat attempt. Muluh later addressed the matter publicly and joined the criminal investigation as a civil party.

When it comes to her overall career, Sonita Muluh has taken part in a total of 30 sanctioned powerlifting competitions and won 17 of them. Those include victories at the 2024 IPF World Championships and five EPF European Championships. In addition to that, Sonita has set a number of World Records across the years, with her most notable achievements taking place in the squat event.

Related: Sonita Muluh (+84KG) Unofficially Breaks Raw Squat & Total IPF World Records for Doubles in Training

Sonita Muluh now enters the final stretch of her prep carrying unmatched momentum into Sheffield. Although training lifts don’t count toward official standings, her 350-kilogram (771.6-pound) squat sends a clear message to her rivals and allows her to step onto the competition stage full of confidence. So, just a few days separate us from what might be another historic night and Sonita’s record-breaking performance.