Head Judge Steve Weinberger Explains What Derek Lunsford Needs to Improve to Win Back Mr. Olympia Title

Head judge Steve Weinberger is taking a closer look at some of the biggest names in bodybuilding. In a recent Instagram reel (November 5, 2026), he explained why Derek Lunsford needs bigger legs to reclaim the Mr. Olympia title. He also compared the physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Bumstead.

Lunsford entered the 2026 Mr. Olympia as the reigning champ but left without the crown. The Men’s Open star dropped to third place, while his rival Nick Walker went on to win his first Sandow trophy. While “The Mutant” is confirmed for the upcoming 2027 Arnold Classic, Lunsford has yet to reveal his plans.

Lunsford won the Arnold Classic back in 2025, and would become an instant favorite should he enter. And with the show approaching, ‘Big Steve’ laid out how Lunsford could bring an even stronger package in his next outing.

Steve Weinberger Tells Derek Lunsford to Improve Legs + Compares Bumstead & Schwarzenegger

According to Weinberger, Bumstead’s physique has broader appeal among those outside of the sport. However, he believes most bodybuilders would prefer Schwarzenegger’s physique if they had to choose.

“Two different physiques. Two different classes. If I was a regular person, I’d want to look like Cbum. If I was a bodybuilder, I’d want to look like Arnold,” he said.

When asked if anyone could beat Bumstead’s record of six Classic Physique Olympia titles, Weinberger said it’s possible given what he’s seen transpire in the Men’s Physique division.

“When Jeremy Buendia won four Men’s Physique, no one thought it was touched. Now you’ve got Ryan right there.”

As for Lunsford, he thought his conditioning was on point, but clarified that if he wants to win Olympia again, he’ll need bigger legs:

“I thought he looked great. I think his legs could have been a little bigger,” said Weinberger. “His conditioning was good.”

Typically, Olympia results spur plenty of debate about the rightful winner, and this year was no different. Lee Haney said the sport was thrown into disarray in light of Walker’s victory. He believes judges are beginning to favor ‘near-death’ conditioning and tossing posing and presentation to the side.

“Hear me well judges… consider what you’re asking: Tight and Drier can sometimes mean DEATH. Call it like it is. There, I said it and meant every word unapologetically.”

Time will tell if Lunsford makes a quick turnaround for redemption at the 2027 Arnold Classic. The event is scheduled for March 4-7 in Columbus, Ohio.

RELATED: Nick Walker Reveals Why He’s Chasing the 2027 Arnold Classic, Sends Message to Derek Lunsford: “When I’m On, I’m Better”