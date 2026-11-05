Rich Gaspari Shares Peak Week Mistakes to Avoid & How to Fix Them

Approaching the final week of a bodybuilding prep can be more challenging for athletes than stepping onstage. In a recent Instagram post (November 5, 2026), Rich Gaspari broke down the biggest peak week mistakes he’s seen and how to fix them.

Rich Gaspari proved himself in the IFBB Pro League throughout the 1980s and 90s. He finished runner-up behind Lee Haney three times and never managed to secure the Sandow trophy. Despite that, Gaspari was still a trailblazer in the sport. He was among the first bodybuilders to present striated glutes in competition and was the 1989 inaugural Arnold Classic champion. In retirement, he continues to coach and guide aspiring bodybuilders.

Rich Gaspari Reveals Why Bodybuilders Screw Up Peak Week & How to Fix It

In the video, Gaspari said the biggest mistake is bodybuilders making sudden, drastic changes during the final week before a show.

“Why do bodybuilders miss their peak? 16 weeks of hard dieting for the show, and in the last seven days, they blow it. Now, why do guys screw up the last week of the show? Well, they diet hard, really follow their diet, losing body fat, and then that last week, they make drastic changes. They change either their sodium intake, they change the amount of carbs that they are taking in.”

He emphasized that carb-loading and depleting make getting stage-ready more complicated.

“A lot of guys deplete totally and for three days try to eat as many carbs as they can to try to carb load into the show, either being still flat or spilling over. These are all mistakes that bodybuilders make. When I competed, one year, I did eight shows in just a little over a month. I had to peak in every one of those shows.”

Instead, the bodybuilding veteran suggested making subtle changes to water or carbs; this strategy helped him peak successfully for several shows.

“I came in at each one of those shows in the best shape. The way I did it is I didn’t make drastic changes. When I went into the show, I stayed in the condition, changed a little bit of my water intake, changed my carbohydrates slightly, but not drastic changes and I was able to peak each show. So 16 weeks of dieting shouldn’t be an experiment the last week. It should be your victory lap,” explained Rich Gaspari.

“The Dragon Slayer” also discussed what happens after a bodybuilding show ends. He explained that competitors should rest and avoid burnout, which could lead to injuries and excessive stress. He added that taking one or two weeks off post-show worked best for his career.

Gaspari believes peak weeks are a delicate process, especially when competitors have to fine-tune their water or carb intake. At 63, he continues to lend a helping hand to active competitors climbing the ranks.

RELATED: Rich Gaspari Says Stop Doing Endless Hours of Cardio for Fat Loss: “Change the Diet”