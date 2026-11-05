Kuk-hyang Song (U69KG) Breaks Three World Records at 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Kuk-hyang Song came into the 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships as the biggest favorite in the U69KG weight class. So, when she stepped onto the stage on November 3rd in Ningbo, China, the spotlight was immediately placed on her. It is safe to say that she exceeded the expectations, putting up a clinic of absolute dominance and shattering all three World Records to claim the title.

Kuk-hyang Song’s Full Performance Breakdown

Kuk-hyang Song was 25 years old at the time of her appearance, which made for a perfect mix of youthful energy and tremendous experience in the sport. She weighed in at 68.85 kilograms (151.8 pounds), getting very close to the upper limit of the U69KG weight class. Moreover, she ended the competition with four successful lifts, which was more than enough to leave her closest competitors far out of title contention.

Snatch

The start of Kuk-hyang Song’s Snatch performance was less-than-desireable, as she missed her opening attempt at 114 kilograms (251.3 pounds). She returned to the platform undeterred on her second attempt and faced the exact same weight. This time, however, the outcome was the opposite, as she comfortably got the bar above her head. Interestingly, this would have been enough to win the event, but Song still had another attempt remaining.

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Being confident and aware of her abilities, Kul-hyang Song decided to go for the World Record on her final Snatch attempt. Consequently, she called for 122 kilograms (269 pounds) on the bar. After a couple of nerve-wracking seconds, Song reached lockout, walking away with a new achievement and a massive lead going into the second event.

Unsuccessful — 114 kilograms (251.3 pounds)

114 kilograms (251.3 pounds)

122 kilograms (269 pounds) — U69KG IWF World Records

*Kuk-hyang Song held the previous U69KG IWF Snatch World Record, having lifted 121 kilograms (266.8 pounds) at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Check out the Snatch here:

Related: Karlos Nasar (U95KG) Sweeps Three World Records at 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Clean & Jerk

Going into the Clean & Jerk session, it was clear that Kuk-hyang Song would take the overall win, barring any unfortunate and unlikely scenario. In order to officially confirm her title defense, Song crushed a 145-kilogram (319.7-pound) lift on her opening attempt. This removed any pressure that she might have felt in the moment, allowing her to go all out in the remainder of the competition.

Moving to her second attempt, Kuk-hyang Song powered through 153 kilograms (337.3 pounds) to better her own Clean & Jerk World Record and automatically secure the Total World Record at 275 kilograms (606.3 pounds). With the gold and records safely in hand, she opted to withdraw from her third attempt.

145 kilograms (319.7 pounds)

153 kilograms (337.3 pounds) — U69KG IWF World Records

Did not attempt

*Kuk-hyang Sibg held the previous U69KG IWF Clean & Jerk World Record of 152 kilograms (335.1 pounds), which she set at the 2026 Asian Games.

Total — 275 kilograms (606.3 pounds) — U69KG IWF World Records

*Kuk-hyang Song held the previous U69KG IWF Total World Record, having accumulated 273 kilograms (601.9 pounds) at the 2026 Asian Games.

2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships: Women’s U69KG Rankings

Kuk-hyang Song (PRK): 275 kilograms (606.3 pounds) Suk Ri (PRK): 259 kilograms (571 pounds) Julieth Rodríguez (COL): 245 kilograms (540.1 pounds)

Check out the Clean & Jerk here:

Related: Hampton Morris (U65KG) Sweeps Three American Records to Claim Bronze at 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Kuk-hyang Song is a serial winner on the international stage, as she is now a three-time consecutive IWF World Champion, having claimed two titles in the U69KG divisions, along with one in the U76KG weight class. Moreover, she also holds two gold medals from the Asian Games and has won three editions of the Asian Championships.