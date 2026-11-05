Xinyi Pei (U61KG) Sets Clean & Jerk and Total World Record to Win Gold at 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Chinese weightlifter Xinyi Pei delivered a spectacular performance at the 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships, held in Ningbo, China, from October 27th to November 8th. She competed in the 61-kilogram weight class, which took the stage on the sixth day of the competition. Pei was the star of the show, breaking both the Clean & Jerk and Total World Records to claim the gold medal in dominant fashion.

Xinyi Pei’s Full Performance Overview

The 21-year-old Xinyi Pei entered the international spotlight once again following her breakthrough in 2022 when she won the world titles as well. Her performance was rounded out with exceptional tactical awareness, as she successfully completed all six of her lifts and achieved a great result.

Snatch

Xinyi Pei kicked her day off with a smooth and confident Snatch at 106 kilograms (233.7 pounds). She continued building up the momentum on her second attempt by crushing a 109-kilogram (240.3-pound) lift. However, at this point, Pei sat in second place, 1-kilogram (2.2 pounds) behind Liuyue Yang.

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With one attempt left, the battle between the two Chinese lifters continued. Xinyi Pei wrapped up the session with a massive 112-kilogram (246.9-pound) Snatch, equalling the official World Record. She then looked toward Yang, who attempted to lift 113 kilograms (249.1 pounds). However, she was unsuccessful in doing so, meaning that Pei took the lead going into the second half of the competition.

106 kilograms (233.7 pounds)

109 kilograms (240.3 pounds)

112 kilograms (246.9 pounds)

Related: Karlos Nasar (U95KG) Sweeps Three World Records at 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Clean & Jerk

As expected, the Clean & Jerk session turned out to be a historic battle for overall gold. Xinyi Pei opened with a solid 135-kilogram (297.6-pound) lift before advancing to a clean 140-kilogram (308.6-pound) Clean & Jerk on her second attempt. With this lift she increased her lead over Liuyue Yang by an additional kilogram (2.2 pounds), but she still couldn’t let her guard down, as the third attempt could have changed everything.

With the gold medal hanging in the balance, Xinyi Pei decided to load 142 kilograms (313.1 pounds) on the barbell. She ended up picking up and overhead pressing the barbell successfully, practically securing the win. Yang still put up one final effort, attempting to clinch the win with a 145-kilogram (319.8-pound) lift but ended up failing her final lift once again.

135 kilograms (297.6 pounds)

140 kilograms (308.6 pounds)

142 kilograms (313.1 pounds) — U61KG IWF World Records

*Jin-hae Pak held the previous U61KG IWF Clean & Jerk World Record of 139-kg (306.4-lb) which she set at the 2026 Asian Games.

Total — 254 kilograms (560 pounds) — U61KG IWF World Record

*Liuyue Yang held the previous U61KG IWF Total World Record of 251-kg (553.4-lb), which she set at the 2026 Asian Games.

2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships: Women’s U61KG Rankings

Xinyi Pei (CHN): 254 kilograms (560 pounds) Liuyue Yang (CHN): 249 kilograms (549 pounds) Jin-hae Pak (PRK): 243 kilograms (535.7 pounds)

Related: Pyol Pak (U70KG) Sets Snatch and Total World Records at 2026 IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Xinyi Pei was just 17 years old when she won her first World Weightlifting Championships title in Bogota, which she followed up with multiple medals at the Asian Games and other World Championships. She is now back on the throne, having officially been crowned the World Champion in her home country.