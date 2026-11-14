The Story Behind Fitness4FX

The story of Fitness4FX begins with Cindy Medlock, whose passion for fitness and helping others live healthier, stronger lives spans more than 30 years. Cindy has been working in the fitness industry since 1992. When the studio where she previously trained clients closed its doors, she saw an opportunity to continue doing what she loved while creating a training environment that reflected her own philosophy and approach to fitness. In 2023, Fitness4FX was born.

Today, Fitness4FX is built around one simple belief: fitness should be personal, purposeful, and sustainable. It's not about following the latest trends or fitting everyone into the same program. It's about helping each individual become stronger, move better, and feel more capable in everyday life.

What Makes Fitness4FX Unique

With more than 30 years of experience, Cindy brings a personalized, holistic approach to fitness that looks beyond the workout itself. Every client has different abilities, goals, challenges, and limitations, and their training should reflect that.

Rather than cookie-cutter workouts, Fitness4FX focuses on customized functional exercise, targeted stretching, mobility work, and appropriate modifications for injuries or physical limitations. Training takes place in an inviting, non-intimidating studio where clients feel comfortable, supported, and encouraged to progress at their own pace.

The goal isn't simply to lift more weight or complete more repetitions. It's to build the strength, balance, endurance, and flexibility that carry over into everyday life—whether that's enjoying favorite activities, moving more comfortably, maintaining independence, or taking on new challenges.

Signature Offering: A Lifestyle Approach to Fitness

Fitness4FX offers a comprehensive, lifestyle-focused personal training program that goes beyond the workout and beyond the studio walls.

Along with customized exercise programs, Cindy incorporates her 90/10 lifestyle and nutrition coaching philosophy to help clients develop healthier habits without extreme restrictions or unsustainable expectations.

The concept is simple: About 90% of the time, focus on wholesome, nutrient-dense foods that nourish your body. The other 10% leaves room for the foods you enjoy. No guilt, no perfectionism, and no unrealistic rules.

The philosophy is built on one important idea: consistency beats perfection. Making healthier choices most of the time while allowing flexibility makes healthy living something you can maintain for years, not just weeks.

What's in the Name?

Fitness4FX is a play on words that reflects Cindy's commitment to delivering the ultimate fitness effects through four foundational pillars of health: strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility.

The "FX" also represents the emphasis on functional exercise—movements that help people perform everyday activities more effectively and confidently.

Ultimately, it's about more than how you look or how much you can lift. It's about what your body allows you to do and enjoy in life.

A Favorite Moment

One of Cindy's favorite parts of personal training is watching clients accomplish something they once believed was impossible.

She recalls a client who initially came to her experiencing recurring lower back discomfort. During their first meeting, the client specifically said they could not perform a plank of any kind and asked Cindy not to make them do one.

Over the following months, they worked together to gradually build strength and improve movement. Eventually, Cindy told the client they would be working on planks that day. The client responded with a blank stare!

Cindy reassured them that they would ease into it and stop if there was any discomfort. To the client's surprise, they were able to hold a plank for 30 seconds without pain. They went on to complete two more 30-second holds, again without discomfort.

Even better, there was no resulting back pain or stiffness in the days that followed.

The look of surprise and accomplishment on that client's face was unforgettable. Moments like these are why Cindy continues to love what she does. Helping people discover what they are capable of, build confidence, and accomplish things they once thought were out of reach is one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

Client Testimonial

"Cindy is fabulous. She has been my personal trainer for 18 months so far and my experience has been nothing but stellar. She is personable, encouraging, and easy to work with. She has a very intuitive feel for my biomechanics, and I am certain that her understanding of my limitations as a 59-year-old with two prior knee surgeries has led to a better outcome for me in terms of increasing my strength and flexibility. I am now able to hike continuously for up to 14 miles and up to 4,200 vertical feet. (I ascended Lake Colchuck/Asgard Peak this summer, yeah, me!)"

Start Your Own Story

Whether you're looking to regain strength after an injury, get moving again after years at a desk, improve your mobility, maintain independence as you age, or train for your next big adventure, Fitness4FX meets you where you are.

No two people are alike, and no two training programs should be either.

Cindy's goal is to help you build strength, confidence, and healthier habits that extend well beyond the studio and into the things you enjoy doing every day.

Your fitness journey doesn't have to be about perfection. It starts with showing up, making progress, and discovering what you're capable of.

Ready to get started? Book a consultation with Cindy to discuss your goals and build a program designed around your body, your abilities, and your life.

Fitness4FX

3400 Harbor Ave SW #131

Seattle, WA 98126

www.fitness4fx.com

Fitness4FX at a Glance

Owner: Cindy Medlock

Fitness industry experience: Since 1992

Fitness4FX studio opened: 2023

Approach: Personalized, holistic, functional fitness

Signature philosophy: 90/10 lifestyle and nutrition approach

Four pillars: Strength, Endurance, Balance, and Flexibility