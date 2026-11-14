Fitchburg’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of bar energy and steady kitchen work, with options for full-time and part-time.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Fitchburg, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy sports bar setting where you’ll serve drinks, chat with guests, and keep the vibe fun. Great fit if you love the food & beverage world and want to grow your skills in a busy, social spot.

Employer: Courtyard at Fitchburg (Encore Senior Living)

Location: Fitchburg, WI

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: From $20.00/hour

Cook for a senior living community, preparing and serving balanced, tasty meals for residents. Offers AM and PM shifts, a full-time benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance), and they’re willing to train if you have basic food prep experience.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.