Fitchburg’s healthcare scene is growing, with new facilities opening and senior living communities hiring across shifts. If you’re in care, meds, or pharmacy leadership, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living / The Waterford at Fitchburg

Sonida Senior Living / Location: Fitchburg, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: $20.00+ per hour, depending on experience

Help residents feel safe and at home while you handle medication setup and administration, basic personal care, and daily living support. Multiple shift options (days, evenings, weekends only) plus benefits like medical, dental, vision (for eligible full-time), PTO, 401(k), and training and career growth. Requires a Medication Administration course on the WI Registry and being 18+.

Note: This same role is also posted via Indeed at The Waterford at Fitchburg; details match this listing.

Employer: UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital – Fitchburg (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Fitchburg, WI

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: Not listed

Lead pharmacy operations at a brand-new 40-bed inpatient rehab hospital opening in 2027. You’ll manage staff, set goals and policies, oversee purchasing and automation, and ensure compliance with JC, HCFA, CARF, and state standards. Role comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO and paid family leave, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, wellness programs, and strong professional development. Requires BS in Pharmacy (PharmD/MBA preferred), current state license, and about 5+ years of hospital pharmacy experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—healthcare employers often have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.